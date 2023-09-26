Sitting within the Masai Mara National Reserve in Southwestern Kenya, one of Africa’s most renowned wildlife and wilderness conservation regions, the lodge is a sophisticated and thoughtful sanctuary from which to discover nature and breathtaking vistas in harmony. Exhilarating guided game drives offer guests the opportunity to observe the “Big Five” that Masai Mara is home to, including lions, leopards, buffalos, rhinoceros, and elephants. Between June and September, the reserve is host to the annual great wildebeest migration, which sees more than 10 million animals travel from the Serengeti in neighboring Tanzania.

Inspired Design

The lodge’s elegant interiors, designed by Kristina Zanic Consultants, seamlessly blend the savannah inwards, drawing inspiration from the elements with soft, warm tones, natural materials and textures, and native colors thread through its design. Each of the lodge’s 20 private tents provide a peaceful sanctuary to recharge and reset, and feature terraces overlooking the river Talek, a water source and habitat for many wildlife. The tented honeymoon suite offers a private plunge pool, while two interconnecting king and twin suites are ideal for families with children over the age of six (the minimum age of guests at the lodge).

Wellbeing and Mindful Practices

In keeping with JW Marriott’s ethos of mindfulness, the lodge is home to a number of thoughtfully designed spaces from the cosy Adventure Lounge full of books to get lost in and a space for young adults to take time for themselves, to the Fig Tree Deck where guests can gather around the fire pit to share tales of the day’s exploration. Capturing the essence of rejuvenation, the Spa by JW emulates the serenity of the reserve and offers tailored experiences and signature treatments which blend locally inspired techniques and therapies. These are complemented by natural and organic products by renowned African skincare brand, Healing Earth, also available as in-room amenities. For those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, Spa by JW is designed to restore balance and vitality. Unwind in the serene surroundings, allowing the tranquil sounds of nature to guide you to a state of complete relaxation.

Nourishing Culinary Journeys

At the heart of the camp is the JW Garden – an outdoor space for guests to spend time discovering home-grown, organic ingredients, including the lodge’s signature rosemary. The garden’s produce is used by the lodge’s chefs to craft personalised dishes, cocktails, and mocktails. The garden will host daily programming, including live cooking, and chef-led talks for a true farm-to-table experience. A relaxing gathering place, Fig Tree Lounge offers panoramic views of the surrounding plains from the indoor and outdoor bar and serves refreshing cocktails and mocktails infused with seasonal ingredients from the lodge’s garden. An indoor and alfresco dining experience at Sarabi Restaurant takes guests on a nourishing epicurean experience guided by JW Garden ingredients and local culinary heritage. Guests can venture out into the reserve with the lodge’s guides to enjoy a freshly prepared ‘Bush Breakfast’ or dinner while sipping sundowners and soaking in the breathtaking savannah vistas.

Connection to the Locale

The lodge’s community programming provides an authentic insight into meaningful local projects Currently, 60 percent of the lodge’s team are locals, with plans to reach 70 percent, ensuring the hotel’s contribution to the socio-economic development of the region. As an upcoming initiative, JW Marriott Masai Mara’s Apprenticeship Programme invites young women from the community to diversify their skills and broaden their experience to kick-start their careers in the hospitality industry. Partnership with the community began during the early development process of the lodge. Developed on land committed to a tourism project so as not to unduly disturb the surrounding environment, much of the construction was undertaken by local experts overseen by technical specialists, with build materials sourced from sustainable suppliers. The lodge has rehabilitated access roads to the property, installed power to the area, and provided access to clean drinking water for locals through a water treatment plant.

Emphasis on waste reduction and recycling is integral to daily operations. The lodge’s water treatment plant provides recycled and sanitised water; food waste is placed at the lodge’s compost site; and water troughs are dotted around the lodge for community’s livestock to quench their thirst throughout the day.

Bringing a passion for the surrounding wildlife and nature to guests, the lodge’s Head Guide is a lifelong conservationist who provides insights about local culture as well as guided walking tours. With an abundance of meaningful moments to experience at the lodge, guests can delve into photography and learn new skills at the lodge’s very own studio.

JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge is a 30-minute drive from Keekorok Airstrip and a 25-minute drive from Sekenani Main Gate.

Nightly all-inclusive rates start at $2,500 for two people per night, or $1,750 per individual person per night. (Premium wine and spirits, spa treatments, gratuities, and park entrance fees not included)

Please click on JW Marriot Masai Mara images