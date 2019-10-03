Interview With Radio Personality, MC And Model Mamohau Seseane

Mamohau Seseane (24) is of the youngest radio presenters at Kfm 94.5 – the Western Cape’s number one commercial radio station. She grew up in Benoni, on the East rand of Johannesburg. She believes always that there must be something in the water of our little town for it has produced many well-known South African figures in various industries – Charlize Theron, Princess Charlene of Monaco, DJ Euphonik, Nomuzi Mabena, Lira, burial place of Oliver Tambo,etc.

Extensive Work Experience

She hosts the Saturday night Bloc Party Show from 6-9pm, as well as Kfm Sunday Love Songs, from 7-10pm. In this space she has used her voice to participate in a number of round-table discussions on talk radio station, Cape Talk, regarding social issues.

With a voice described as “golden”, she is also an accomplished voice over artist, having lent her voice to many corporate campaigns, advertisements and social initiatives, including the Third Interministerial Conference for Health and Environment in Africa.

In 2016, Mamohau was elected Irene Women’s residence’s leader for Critical Engagement, First Years, Welcoming, and the pioneer of the Irene Women Empowerment portfolio – a first within her student community. Her master or ceremonies portfolio includes an initiative to improve women’s access to sanitary products, the first TEDxStellenbosch Women’s event, the Empower Me Women’s Day Celebration, the Soulo Single mothers empowerment launch, the Sanlam Top Destination Awards, and LeadSA Regional Heroes Awards, to name a few.



She recently masterfully hosted and facilitated the Chambord Freedom Day Women’s Lunch and Celebrity Power Panel, in discussion with influential celebrity women who are trailblazers in their fields.

As a law student, she aspires to truly be a change-maker by broadening her platforms and using her voice to empower and have an impact. Mamohau‘s multi-talented nature, go-getting spirit and warmth makes her a true asset in any social sphere.

Through her life’s journey she shows us that we are, indeed, capable of much more than we think, and that we can rise against all odds and achieve anything we set our minds to.

AFRICA.COM: Please give us a brief explanation of how radio is changing South Africa and the rest of Africa?

Mamohau Seseane:

Listener habits are changing, and with the increasing use of digital and online platforms, tailored content, podcasts, social media and messaging services (like Whatsapp), and more effective ways to understand our audiences and their lives, the way in which we access radio is definitely transforming.

My love for radio grew from recognising the incredibly huge potential and power radio has to disseminate information and reach communities. Looking back at many prominent historical moments during my childhood, I remember always learning of them via the radio. It can truly shape people’s lives, inform us, educate us, give us food for thought, and even drive us to action.

I was recently speaking to a colleague about farm radio programs that are being run by AFRRI and partner stations in African countries to educate farmers. And I thought, wow! What a fantastic way to make use of the platform and broad reach that radio offers us, even in rural areas, for food security in Africa. So I think we must not underestimate the power radio can have, especially in helping address and combat continent-specific issues and change areas.

AFRICA.COM: How has it been hosting the Empower Me Women’s Day Celebration at Shimmy Beach Club for the 2nd year in a row and what does it mean to you?

Mamohau Seseane:

Oh it was spectacular. I am such a believer in inter-generational and inter-disciplinary engagement and the Celebration is the kind of space that achieves that, set against Shimmy’s idyllic backdrop. And all this while bringing an atmosphere of enjoying and celebrating multi-faceted modern women’s achievements and helping us draw from each other. I think the Empower Me network is great for that.

Importantly, this event was in aid of St Anne’s Home who provide shelter, care, and empowerment for abused, destitute and pregnant mothers and their young children. Knowing the alarmingly high rates of gender-based violence in our country, to hear a first-hand account of a mother who was in an abusive situation, was assisted by St Anne’s Home and is now working for the home was remarkable. It’s important to me to be involved in initiatives that make a difference.

AFRICA.COM: Where do you see yourself headed in the next 10 years?

Mamohau Seseane:

It’s so difficult to achieve the balance between enjoying and being proud of where you are and what you have achieved, while also striving to do more and do better. I see myself obtaining my law degree, making waves in the media industry, building my business, travelling, learning and growing, all while developing my skillset. Excellence is something I strive for in my passions and skills, and I want to be able to say that I used them well, and made an impact.

I love the quote that says “Who inspires me? My future self. The woman I want to be.” Each year is one of progress, so the prospect and mental image I have of a “Mamohau in 10 years’ time” is incredibly exciting. I have hope that the future is bright.

AFRICA.COM: Why radio?

Mamohau Seseane:

Honestly, I have my mother to thank for it! I actually used to get irked at the fact that our house was never quiet – oh the irony! I cannot remember a time during my childhood when the radio was not on. Memories of world happenings, waking up for school in the mornings, doing my homework in the evenings, and even falling asleep, all have this common thread.

It was never part of the plan to enter the industry so early, but I am so grateful that I have. Radio is such a powerful medium. The prospect of being on the other side and spending someone’s day with them, being PART of their day, bringing something positive to their life, is so amazing to me. Meeting my listeners in person and having them tell you they listen to your show, is surreal. The listener is the most important. Our job is to add value to their lives. That’s why I do it.

AFRICA.COM: We know that you have a law background and would like to be a change maker. Can you explain what this means and why is this important for Africa and for you?

Mamohau Seseane:

I take great interest in the ways in which the law may be used as a mechanism to aid in social change and the protection of human rights. With this, the need to change the narrative of Africa and South Africa, and our stories, is not lost on me at all. This is important to me as I am passionate about empowering the youth, girls and womxn, as well as addressing societal inequalities. However, context is key. I think it’s so important, especially in even beginning to address our social issues, to restructure how we see our continent and its potential.

AFRICA.COM: As one of the youngest radio presenters in SA, can you share some encouragement that could help and inspire other young people planning to join the media industry?

Mamohau Seseane:

I think as a starting point it is important to note the power of having a platform in the industry. The prospect of being able to reach hundreds, even thousands of people using your gifts and talents is a huge privilege and should not be taken for granted. Having said that, you have the talent, and while you should always work to improve, refine and better yourself (especially if it’s something you want to seriously pursue), you need not be anything or anyone else but authentically you. Be yourself. Work at it, put yourself out there and constantly be working on your craft. Timing is everything, but hard work and preparation can indeed meet opportunity.

AFRICA.COM: If there were one thought that you want people to recall about you, what would that be?

Mamohau Seseane: My positive spirit. And that I lived, loved, and left the world around me better than I found it.