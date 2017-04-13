AFRICA.COM: One of the big themes around this year’s conference is ‘inclusive economic growth and jobs for the youth’ – this concept of inclusive growth has been a critical focal point for discussions around Africa’s economic development… can you put it in context for us, why is this economic inclusivity so important now and how do we bring Africa’s youth into that discussion?

ABDOULIE JANNEH: Well, first I think we should recognize that Africa is making some progress; maybe it’s not at the levels where we can deal with all our challenges but certainly at the continent and a state level we are conscious [of trying] to do well as you will see in our index report this year the continent as a whole is getting together, which is a must if we are really to reach the levels of development that we aspire towards, but that may take some time… but I agree, where there is development it has to be inclusive because this is what affects the lives of individuals and in Africa, that’s still not optimum. Inequality, particularly, continues to be a challenge and we hope that the more democratic the continent becomes the more governments are accountable to their people, the issue of inclusivity will be center-stage and efforts will be made to minimize, as far as possible, the issue of inequality because they go together.

Having said that, the biggest challenge facing Africa to my mind is the issue of youth… how you empower them more [and] how you provide employment for them. It is one of the biggest challenges facing each and every country in Africa… how do we get over it? There’s the question of skills development, but also given the youth a say and [letting them] be part of the decision-making will be the so that together with them we can say, ‘how do we meet these challenges?’…