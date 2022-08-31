The Association of International Energy Negotiators (AIEN) is pleased to invite African Energy Chamber members to attend its annual International Energy Summit (IES) in London, September 27 – 29, 2022 at the London Hilton in Mayfair. The 2022 AIEN IES is packed with top-level speakers and networking opportunities for professionals of all types.
AEC members receive AIEN member discounted rates for the 2022 IES. When registering as a full delegate (any non-member type), enter the promotional code IES22AEC on the payment page to receive the discount. Special rates are available for NOCs and government registrants. Click here for registration details.
The conference program will address the international energy industry’s most pressing issues centered around energy security and energy transition. High-level executives and experts from IOCs, government, regional energy companies, law firms, and global consulting firms will provide their perspectives and insights drawing on decades of experience.
The Rt. Hon. Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, Former NATO Secretary General and UK Defense Secretary, will deliver the opening keynote address. Wood Mackenzie Chairman and Chief Analyst Simon Flowers will be the 2022 Boulos Lecture featured speaker.
This year’s IES program will also include a panel on Africa’s Energy Future, featuring:
- NJ Ayuk, African Energy Chamber Chairman
- Immanuel Mulunga, Managing Director, Namcor
- Shakwa Nyambe, Managing Partner, SNC Incorporated
- Kalidou Gadio, Partner, Curtis
- Paul McDade, CEO & Founder, Afentra
Additional speaker highlights include:
- The Rt. Hon. Lord Robertson of Port Ellen KT, Former NATO Secretary General and UK Defence Secretary
- Kevin Mclachlan, SVP Exploration, TotalEnergies
- Ikponmwosa Omigie Esq., General Manager Legal Division, National Petroleum Investment Management Services, NNPC
- Katie Jackson, EVP Acquisition, Divestment & New Business Delivery, Shell International
- Aldo Napolitano, Director of Exploration, ENI
- James Smith, CFO, Capricorn
- Andy Elliott, President, ExxonMobil LNG Market Development
- Felipe Arbeláez, SVP Hydrogen and CCUS, bp
- Razman Hashim, SVP & Group General Counsel, PETRONAS
- Emily Sykes, VP Energy Transition Fund, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners
- Francisco Maza, LNG & NG Supply and Trading Director, Repsol
- James Janoskey, Managing Director, Global Co‐Head Energy Group and Head of EMEA EPRM, JP Morgan
View the full conference program: 2022 IES Program.
Conference attendees can take advantage of educational opportunities by signing up for one or two of the pre-conference workshops offered during the day on Tuesday, September 27.
- Turning Hydrogen Hyperbole into Contractual Reality
- Bid Round Strategies & Transferrable Tactics
- Introduction to Negotiation Skills & Understanding Partners
- Mapping Carbon Credit Markets & Verification Practices
The IES will also feature plenty of opportunities for networking including a Speed Networking event, Welcome Reception and Awards Dinner. The IES Awards Dinner held at Kensington Palace will showcase five prestigious awards in the categories of Deal of the Year, Discovery of the Year, New Venture of the Year, CSR Campaign of the Year, and Energy Innovation.
The IES has a variety of registration options for all budgets and schedule preferences; there is no reason to miss this event. We invite you to take a closer look at the conference program and networking events offered and begin your registration today! Please visit 2022 IES Website to learn more.