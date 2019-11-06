Interesting African Destinations That You Can Visit On A Budget

Africa is one of the most gorgeous continents in the whole world. It’s called the Mother Continent for a reason. There’s so much to see and do, you’ll be spoilt for choice from day one. Here, you can enjoy intimate wildlife viewing, crystal blue beaches, romantic sunsets, and a wealth of culture and history. It is a continent of adventure with so many hidden gems you’ve probably never heard of before, as well as classics you cannot miss.



This popularity means some African destinations are not cheap even though they’re well worth the experience. Then again, there are so many other places across the continent where you can explore and have the time of your life without breaking the bank. So here is our top picks for interesting places to visit in Africa that can still be done on a budget:



Lake Malawi – Malawi



This beautiful ​freshwater lake covers about a third of the entire country. In addition, Malawi is slowly gaining fame as the cheapest country for wildlife. Upon arrival, most budget travelers head straight for the lake with its clear blue waters with golden sand shores, and they’re rarely disappointed. The freshwater in the lake provides for an abundance of wildlife; from the Big 5, hippos, baboons, and warthogs to various bird species. Prices for safaris in Malawi are quite affordable and well worth the money since it affords an abundance of unspoiled nature due to lack of mass-tourism. It is also probably the cheapest place on earth to get your diving certification, so you may as well do something useful while you enjoy the fantastic sunsets!​



Zanzibar – Tanzania



The spice islands of Zanzibar have long been a tourist draw with its spectacular beaches and the fascinating Stone Town on the main island. Palm trees swaying gently with the wind, white sandy beach and the sparkling turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean. If you’ve heard of Zanzibar, then you’re probably pleasantly surprised to find it on this list. Yes, there are upscale resorts that will give the average traveler a run for his money, but there are still parts of Zanzibar that are affordable and filled with budget travelers. In fact, it is not uncommon to find Zanzibar tours being included among Tanzania budget safari tours. It’s definitely worth the inclusion with its amazing array of water sports, including kite surfing, snorkeling, horse swimming, fishing, and boat cruises.



Ethiopia



It’s difficult to single out a single destination in Ethiopia since most of them cater to the average budget traveler. The country is mesmerizing, basically a portal to another world. Granted, it’s not that cheap to travel here, but once there, then food, drink local transport, and many other experiences are super affordable and great quality. Not only is food here really cheap, but it’s one of the tastiest and exciting cuisines in the world, even for vegans. You’ll also want to try out the coffee here; it is where coffee was first discovered, after all. There’s also the fact that the country maintains its own calendar system, which would only make your trip more interesting. Your chosen Ethiopia travel agency can create custom itineraries to suit your budget and preferences, but you can be sure of a travel experience like no other!



The Deserts of Mauritania



Home to people of Arabic, Berber, Fulani and Tuareg descent, Mauritania is located in the northwestern region of Africa. One of its most famous destinations that would most likely come up whenever you search for Tours in Mauritania, is the oasis town of Terjit. It springs up from the desert lands on the edges of the Sahara with a mix of verdant date palms and streams; a tiny piece of tropical greenery surrounded on all sides by a sea of sand as far as the eye can see. Set between a series of steep-sided gorges, Terjit boasts on-site camping spots, a petting zoo with camels, and fascinating history to unravel during your stay.



Chefchaouen – Morocco



Chefchaouen is a town situated in the Rif Mountains of Morocco. The ambiance here is relaxed and easygoing with very affordable accommodations. Plus, you are treated to stunning views of the brilliant sky blue paints that adorn the streets and most of the buildings. The rugged and majestic mountains make for an exciting outdoor adventure. In the evenings, head into town to sample the hashish from one of the many cafes in the main square. You’ll easily find locals and tourists mingling easily since Chefchaouen is a favorite destination among backpackers visiting Morocco.



What other budget African destinations have you visited? And which one will you be visiting next on this list?

