Do you want to find out more about Africa’s exploration potential? Are you interested in connecting with exploration & production (E&P) companies that are active across the continent?

Join Africa’s premier energy event, African Energy Week 2022, in Cape Town on October 18-21 and directly engage with a host of regional and International E&P companies!

Africa needs more exploration, the rapid development of oil and gas reserves and improved exploitation to meet local demand. Through companies such as TotalEnergies, Chevron, ExxonMobil, bp, Africa Oil Corp, Kosmos Energy, Marathon Oil, CNPC, CNOOC and many more, the future of Africa’s energy sector is unequivocal, incontestable and undeniable.

A plethora of E&P companies will be in attendance at AEW, ready to network! Get your delegate pass for African Energy Week 2022 today to secure your spot at Africa’s energy event to partner, sign deals and trigger newfound growth across Africa’s energy landscape.

Let’s make energy poverty history by 2030.

Register now https://aecweek.com/