Inside Africa’s Leading Fashion Week

The 12th edition of Lagos Fashion Week just concluded, and it provided some interesting insights into the evolution of the fashion business in West Africa. Despite tremendous inroads being created into the global fashion system, African fashion still struggles to get its due attention and resources, but designers are becoming increasingly savvy about how to tailor their designs to attract an international audience. A key theme this year was sustainability. The 10 Green Access designers, who are shaking up sustainable fashion in Africa, took to the stage during Saturday night’s showcase, each presenting three pieces. Off the runway, The Swap Shop, a pop-up that has been working with Lagos Fashion Week for three seasons, promoted sustainable consumption by giving customers the chance to exchange a donated item for another one.

