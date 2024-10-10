Innovate UK Launches The Nextgen Space Challenge 2024 To Discover Emerging Space Technology Entrepreneurs

Innovate UK Global Alliance Africa has officially announced the launch of the 2024 NextGen Space Challenge, a key initiative under the UK-Africa Space Technology for Sustainability Global Innovation Network. The challenge aims to discover the next wave of space technology entrepreneurs across the UK, South Africa, Kenya, and Rwanda, as Africa’s influence in the global space industry continues to grow.

“Space technology is revolutionising industries, from environmental monitoring, water security, and food security. Participating in this challenge offers innovators a chance to further their business idea, learn from international stakeholders, and gain access to industry opportunities. These move the needle to shape the future of space technology and contribute to global sustainability efforts,” says Alana Kruger, Knowledge Transfer Manager at Innovate UK Business Connect.

“We are happy to support the NextGen Space Challenge as it aligns with our goal of raising the next generation of space professionals and leaders in Africa,” adds Etim Offiong, CEO of the African Space Leadership Institute.

The five top applications from each country will be selected as the finalists of the NextGen Space Challenge, who will have access to a global incubation programme, and be invited to pitch their idea to a global industry network. The top 3 pitches will win up to £1000 in innovation awards from this pitch.

Winner of the 2023 challenge, Micaela Davids, highlights the potential for growth in the space industry: “The space industry is especially exciting right now because it’s a new market – there are no pre-existing limits or boundaries to break through. Participating in the industry now allows young space-tech entrepreneurs the chance to build a future that is in line with our sustainable development goals.”

In addition to fostering entrepreneurship, the initiative seeks to deepen international collaboration in sustainable space technology. The NextGen Space Challenge is delivered by Innovate UK in partnership with the UK, South African, Kenyan and Rwandan Space Agencies, (UKSA, SANSA, KSA and RSA), the African Space Leadership Institute (ASLI), and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The competition is open to individuals or teams of up to four members. Innovators must be aged between 21 – 35, or have graduated in the last two years. To apply, they need to submit a three-minute video presenting an innovative idea that utilises space technology to promote sustainability.

Applications are open until 24 November 2024.

For more information, visit https://www-eur.cvent.com/c/abstracts/b03ca882-b5cf-4928-bb23-a0576a68a5b3