INFOGRAPHIC: What You Need to Know About Female Leaders in Africa

Across Africa, more bold and ambitious female leaders are working to shape the future of the continent, and they’re inspiring other women to dare to do the same.

Africa now has the highest rate of female leaders pursuing entrepreneurship in the world. 26 percent of the continent’s female population is engaged in early-stage entrepreneurship activity.

In the private sector, 36 percent of promotions go to women, and 44 percent of women in senior roles hold line jobs.

In politics, 25 percent of lawmakers in Africa’s parliaments are women. That’s ahead of the USA (19%) and Asia (15%).

Here’s the infographic in full:

