Influencer, Engen Convoy Finally Arrives At The Vodacom Durban July 2019

Influencers and other stakeholders who participated in Engen’s road trip through KwaZulu Natal finally arrived at the Vodacom Durban July. The roadtrip began in the province’s iconic Midland’s regions, before making its way to Greyville, the site of the Vodacom Durban July.



Invited along for the journey are celebrities: Bob Mabena, (Radio/TV Personality), DJ Naked (DJ/Radio Personality), Lerato Kganyago (Radio DJ, TV Presenter and Actress), Matthew Mensah (Businessman, Fashion Influencer) and Inga Gubeka (Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur).



Engen recently announced a three-year partnership with Africa’s greatest horse-racing event as its official fuel partner.



Voted South Africa’s ‘Coolest PetroleumBrand’ for the past 10 years in the Sunday Times Generation Next survey and South Africa’s ‘Favourite Petrol Station’ for 9 consecutive years in the Sunday Times Top Brand Survey, the sponsorship of the VDJ provides Engen with a platform to actively engage with their customers and stakeholders, while supporting an iconic KZN event.





Commenting on the sponsorship: Bulela Mkandawire, Engen Brand and Sponsorship Manager says: “The Vodacom Durban July contributes significantly to the local economy of Durban and we are pleased to have the opportunity to be part of this esteemed platform and support further economic activity in the province.” The coastal province is integral to Engen’s sustainable business strategy as it is home to a number of its key assets, including the Engen Refinery, a crucial component in ensuring South Africa’s fuel needs are met.



Commenting on the sponsorship, CEO Neville Matjie Trade & Investment KwaZulu-Natal (TIKZN) said: “We recognize that the private sector is an important driver of our economy and therefore engagements like this are critical for collaboration that lead to economic growth.” He further said that to turn around and embark on a sustainable growth path, the province requires more strategic partnerships now than ever in order to assist with the drive to recruit investments and commit to President Ramaphosa’s Thuma Mina call.