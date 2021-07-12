Infinet Wireless Announces A New Distribution Partnership With Terra Matrix In Malaysia

Infinet Wireless, the global leader in fixed wireless broadband connectivity, announces a new distribution partnership with Terra Matrix, the major player in the Malaysian telecoms space.Terra Matrix Sdn. Bhd. is a well-recognized company, specializing in the wholesale distribution of wireless communications and CCTV solutions, leading from the front with strategic projects across the country. It has a highly qualified and internationally certified team of engineers and specialists with a reputation for reliability and best-in-class business efficiency gained over the past decade. From engineering to design and implementation, its highly experienced team has delivered cutting-edge technological solutions to many projects all over Malaysia.
Terra Matrix chose Infinet Wireless as its preferred wireless business partner to help accelerate its efforts in the networking arena, where it delivers turnkey solutions from the engineering stage, through to design and supply, field implementation and ongoing maintenance services. This partnership will make it possible for Terra Matrix to offer its customers the best broadband wireless technology available in today’s marketplace and boost its growth objectives across a range of verticals markets.
“We are very pleased to partner with Infinet Wireless”, Mohd Daniel Kooy Bin Abdullah, CEO at Terra Matrix, commented on the new collaboration. “We use Infinet Wireless’ technology to provide voice, Internet and video surveillance services for small and large companies across a number of different industries, including the energy sector, telecommunications, homeland security and health sector.”
Founded in 2010 and based in Penang, Terra Matrix has been at the forefront of the system integration industry in Malaysia. Its core competencies are in system integration and complete network delivery, from the design, supply, installation to maintenance of private networks of all sizes. Terra Matrix focuses on gaining an in-depth understanding of the latest available technologies to guarantee that it can meet and exceed the specific requirements of its customers.
Terra Matrix has been using Infinet Wireless technology since 2013, implementing it in the scope of the successful safe city project of Pulau Pinang City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP). Over a period of 8 years, 6 phases of the MBPP project and 2 phases of the MBSP projects, consisting of more than 300 sites, have been implemented state-wide in Penang, significantly improving safety in the communities.
Terra Matrix has successfully integrated all the legacy CCTV systems as well as new ones into one single integrated and reliable platform, able to stream high-definition video streams coupled with an public announcement system to 9 control centers in Penang. This video-surveillance infrastructure had enabled the local authorities and law enforcement agencies to monitor hotspot areas for criminal prevention, flood areas, traffic violations, etc. This same platform is currently being extended to provide monitoring and compliance of all government restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Terra Matrix will distribute Infinet Wireless’ entire range of products and offer its customers unparalleled quality of service thanks to innovative, reliable, easy-to-integrate and high-performance technology.
Infinet Wireless’s deep experience of radio frequency innovation – and translating that into the real world needs of customers – ensures that its products combine unsurpassed reliability and technical functionality, enabling the delivery of truly flexible wireless networks with unparalleled quality of service.