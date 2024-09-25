inDrive: Celebrating 5 billion deals (and counting!)

inDrive (https://inDrive.com/en/home/) is celebrating a major milestone: the completion of 5 billion deals on its global mobility and urban services platform as of September, 2024. The landmark 5 billionth deal was sealed by a driver and passenger in Peru, marking a significant moment for inDrive since the company launched its innovative bid-based pricing model in 2012 with the goal of making ridesharing pricing fairer for both drivers and passengers.

In the years that followed, inDrive has expanded its mission of challenging injustice and improving people’s lives by extending its innovative bid-based model beyond ridesharing. These services now include city-to-city and intercity transportation, courier deliveries, freight services, as well as other urban solutions such as housekeeping and small home repairs. This growth and diversification reflect inDrive’s evolution from being the world’s second-most downloaded mobility app to a global multi-service platform operating across 46 countries.

Over the past 11 years inDrive has leveraged its strong product-market fit across diverse regions, demonstrating a unique ability to scale rapidly and secure leading positions across markets without disproportionately focusing on any single country. This underscores the global customer demand for greater freedom of choice and a desire to take back control from algorithms – precisely what the inDrive model provides.

Mark Loughran, President and Deputy CEO at inDrive, commented:

“I am thrilled to congratulate the entire team at inDrive and thank our loyal community around the globe for having completed 5 billion deals – an important milestone that is a testament to the global scale inDrive has reached over the past decade. More than just a number, each of these transactions represents making a meaningful impact — whether it’s providing services in underserved areas, creating job opportunities, or helping support non–profit initiatives through inVision, which enables access to sports, art and educational opportunities in communities where inDrive operates. Our mission has always been to improve people’s lives, and with this milestone, we are even closer to our goal of positively impacting 1 billion people by 2030. This achievement fuels our commitment to not only sustainably growing our platform but also driving positive social change.”

Since launching ride-hailing, its core service, eleven years ago, inDrive passengers have traveled for a total of 123,500 years, covering a distance of 32 billion km. inDrive has also expanded to include a range of additional services, most recently launching financial services for drivers in Mexico, and continues to grow its operations and expand into new regions – including developed markets – worldwide.

