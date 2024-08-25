Indonesian Embassy Attends the Closing Celebration of the 2023 Academic Year of the International University of Africa-Sudan

On Thursday (22/8), the Indonesian Embassy Team attended the Closing Celebration of the 2023 Academic Year of the International University of Africa-Sudan held at the Auditorium of the Faculty of Engineering, Red Sea University.

This activity is a form of appreciation from the IUA-Sudan campus for all parties who actively contribute to efforts to continue campus activities, both from the teaching and learning process and the completion of administrative and student affairs. The event was opened with remarks from representatives of IUA-Sudan alumni and the IUA Vice Chancellor for Academic and Cultural Affairs, Prof. Taha Abdeen Taha Mohamed.

On that occasion, the Indonesian Embassy work team expressed appreciation to the Vice Chancellor of IUA for his commitment to completing the 2023 Academic Year. The Indonesian Embassy also prayed for the smooth implementation of teaching and learning activities for the 2024 Academic Year. The Indonesian Embassy is also committed to providing facilities and support to help meet the needs of Indonesian students who are studying at IUA.

