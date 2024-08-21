Indonesian Ambassador Receives Visit from Turkish Ambassador

Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko on Wednesday (21/8) received an introductory visit from the Turkish Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, H.E. Fatih Yıldız, at the Indonesian Embassy Office in Port Sudan.

The visit was intended for an introduction and to strengthen relations before the submission of the Turkish Ambassador’s Credentials to the President of the DPT Sudan.

The meeting also aimed to share views and information regarding the current situation in Sudan, especially regarding the development of the conflict, peace dialogue, potential for economic cooperation, and humanitarian issues.

Ambassador Fatih conveyed the plan for a humanitarian assistance program that will be implemented by the Turkish Government for Sudan. Ambassador Sunarko also shared Indonesia’s experience in sending humanitarian assistance to Sudan which has been carried out in 2 (two) stages.

Ambassador Sunarko warmly welcomed Ambassador Fatih’s visit and prayed for his health, smoothness and success in his duties in Sudan, and emphasized the Indonesian Embassy’s commitment to strengthening communication and coordination in carrying out diplomatic missions, especially regarding humanitarian assistance for Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Khartoum, Sudan.