Indian peacekeepers take a unique approach to promoting peace through animal health and welfare

“Peace is not just the absence of conflict, but the presence of compassion. When we care for animals, we care for each other, which is a powerful catalyst for peace.”

This was the powerful and passionate message from Lieutenant Colonel Manoj Yadav, the Deputy Commander of the Indian peacekeeping battalion serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan in the conflict-affected Upper Nile region.

He was speaking about the unique approach to promoting peace taken by Indian peacekeeping veterinarians who are treating a diverse range of animals belonging to communities at dedicated camps throughout the region.

“These camps are instrumental in disease surveillance, supporting early warning systems, and preventing potential outbreaks. By focusing on maintaining healthy livestock, veterinary camps contribute to food security. This, in turn, enhances the prospects of peace and development,” says Lt. Col. Yadav.

In South Sudan, cattle are both a valuable commodity and part of the cultural identity. They represent wealth, fertility and even a spiritual connection. However, they can also be a driver of conflict, as communities struggling with the dire economic and humanitarian situation as well as extraordinary flooding, fight over access to land and water and raid cattle from each other.

To tackle this problem, the UNMISS peacekeepers have treated nearly 15,000 cattle in the past nine months as well as countless other animals precious to the people of South Sudan.

“These events are not merely about animal care, but also serve as a platform for encouraging cooperation among different communities, aiming to reduce tensions and promote mutual understanding,” said Lt. Col. Yadav.

As an example, John Marten, from the Shilluk community, attended the Malakal Veterinary Center with Aben Mirial, a member of the Dinka community. While these two communities have a history of conflict, the two cattle herders came with a collective desire to improve the health of their livestock by learning international best practices in animal husbandry. This illustrates the power of harnessing common interests to build trust and confidence between diverse communities.

The peacekeepers also provide training to Community Animal Health Workers which empowers local communities to be self-reliant and reduces dependency on external aid. This contributes to long-term stability by strengthening local capacities and resilience.

The motto of the Indian battalion is that “even in the darkest of times, the simplest acts of compassion and kindness can have a profound impact.”

These peacekeepers believe that by bringing communities together, fostering trust and promoting cooperation, the veterinary camps can play a transformative role in building a harmonious society in a country ravaged by conflict and instability.

“By healing the animals, we truly believe we are healing the hearts of the youngest nation in the world, which will lead to a more peaceful, more prosperous, and more united South Sudan,” said Lt. Colonel Yadav.

