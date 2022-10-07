India is Investigating the Deaths of Dozens of Children in The Gambia

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters the UN agency was investigating the deaths from acute kidney injuries with India’s drug regulator and New Delhi-based cough syrup manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceuticals. The agency informed the Drugs Controller General of India of the deaths late last month, after which the regulator launched an investigation with state authorities in tandem with the WHO probe, the people said. Maiden Pharmaceuticals manufactured and exported the syrup only to the West African nation, the people said. India’s government has asked the WHO to share its report linking the deaths with the cough syrup and says it will take “all required steps in the matter,” the officials said.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

