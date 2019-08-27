Incredible Technological Innovations From Africa

From a scientist in Tanzania who created a water filter to combat water-borne diseases to apps in Kenya that give school children access to unlimited information, Africa is home to incredible technological innovations.

Nelly Gachanja
Nelly Gachanja
Nelly is a digital marketing professional responsible for managing Africa.com’s social media platforms. During her leisure time, Nelly loves cooking and working on her Kenyan food blog Talkingtonelly.com. She also enjoys catching up with current affairs, updating her African music collection, watching movies, traveling, and spending time with family.

