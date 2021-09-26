5 days of critical content to continue shaping Africa’s Digital Transformation happens virtually 08-12 November 2021 and everyone is invited.
The world’s leading Africa-focused technology, media and telecommunications event will take place virtually for the second year in a row. Building on the success of its first-ever digital event in 2020 (thanks to global lockdowns), Africa Tech Festival, the home of AfricaCom and AfricaTech, will once again host global industry leaders, showcase innovation, and promote debate and discussion – all on one accessible platform – with a view to connecting the next billion people to the Internet and one another.
Tom Cuthell, (Senior Event Director) and his team have once again drawn on the expertise of more than 300 speakers who will enlighten a global audience as to the developments and opportunities affecting Africa’s digital transition. Cuthell also shares that the show has been extended saying: “Whilst we miss the physical on-site interaction and debate with our audiences, we are delighted to be able to continue the conversations, albeit virtually again. With so much content on offer by virtue of the event being online, we have taken on board the learnings from 2020 and have extended AfricaTech Festival to a full five days of presentations, talks and debates. This should assist delegates in planning and attending more of their desired sessions.
“However, as we did last year, we will also provide access to all the recorded content to all registered attendees for 30 days after the running of the virtual event, as this also proved to be beneficial for our attendees.”
For 24 years, AfricaCom has been at the forefront of uniting tech and talent and shaping how the continent responds to the digital migration of its socio-economic needs. Key themes that will be explored in this year’s event include:
· An equitable 4IR for Africa
· The evolution of Africa’s Telcos – evolutionary trends
· Digital Infrastructure Investment
· Fair and progressive development supported by policy, governance, and leadership
· Green ICT and the sustainable energy equation.
AfricaTech will also field an exciting line-up in 2021, with streams that include emerging tech and enterprise digital transformation of the African continent. Also on the line-up, delegates can expect to get the latest insights into:
· Building a better digital world
· AI for Africa
· Cloud and Data Centres
· Cyber Security and Data Protection – a very hot topic with a developing Africa a key target for opportunists
· Fintech, MFS, Blockchain and Crypto
· Tracking emerging technology in fields such as AgTech, HealthTech, EduTech and eCommerce
· IoT Africa and
· What does the future of work look like for Africa and Africans in this digitally driven shift?
As always, Africa Tech Festival will field a raft of top rate speakers, who will share their wisdom and insights and no doubt spark debate too. Some of the key presenters and panellists who will share their wisdom with registered delegates are:
· Bhavesh Mistry, Head of Project Taara Africa, Google
· Cherine Magora, Head of Strategic Partnership – Middle East, Africa and Pakistan, TikTok
· Emmanuel Lubanzadio, Head of Public Policy – Sub-Saharan Africa, Twitter
· Angela Wamola, Acting Head, GSMA Sub-Saharan Africa
· Habiba Ben Barka, Chief of Africa Section, United Nations Conference on Trade & Development
· Alex Okosi, Managing Director – Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA
· Ian Paterson, Chief Investment Officer, Africell Group
· Dejan Kastelic, Group CTO, Vodacom
· Neelesh Pratap Singh, Group Chief Information Officer, Airtel Africa
· Cathy Smith, Managing Director, SAP Africa
· Dr Brook Taye, Senior Advisor, Finance Ministry, Democratic Republic of Ethiopia
· Mungai Munene, Delivery Director, President’s Delivery Unit – Executive Office of the President, Republic of Kenya
· German Cufre, Global Manager, International Finance Corporation
· Dr Olufunso Somorin, Regional Principal Officer, African Development Bank
· Miriam Altman, Professor of Practice 4IR, School of Economics, University of Johannesburg & Commissioner at National Planning Commission, South African Presidency.
More speakers will be announced in due course. Delegates are reminded to visit the Africa Tech Festival website for updates.
As the importance of technology and telecoms continues to spread their influence, Africa Tech Festival will also re-welcome co-located events such as AccelerateHER, AHUB, the LeadersIn Summit and another essential summit dedicated to 4IR talent and skills development for Africa.
Registration to attend AfricaTech Festival is currently FREE and delegates can apply here. For a complete line-up see the website here:
