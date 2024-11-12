Inauguration of Potable Water Project in Emba-Derho

A potable water project and a newly constructed road have been inaugurated in the Emba-Derho administrative area of the Serejeka sub-zone. The projects, which were completed at a cost of over 6 million Nakfa, were officially inaugurated by Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region, on 10 November.

Mr. Teklit Berhe, the administrator of the area, stated that the projects include the construction of an 11 km dirt road connecting the administrative area to the Asmara-Keren main road. The potable water project features the digging of water wells and the construction of 14 water distribution centers.

Highlighting the importance of potable water access and road infrastructure for socio-economic development, Mr. Kiflemariam Gebremeskel, administrator of the Serejeka sub-zone, praised the residents for their proactive involvement in the projects.

The residents, understanding the impact of these projects on improving their livelihoods, pledged to conduct regular follow-ups to ensure the projects’ sustainability.

The Emba-Derho administrative area is located 12 km north of Asmara.

