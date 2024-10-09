IMF Chief Advocates for Increased African Representation

By / / Top 10 News

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has emphasized the IMF’s commitment to addressing Africa’s debt crisis and promoting growth. During a recent interview with Deutsche Welle, a German media company, she highlighted the IMF’s provision of liquidity through special drawing rights and financing during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as support for debt restructuring in nations like Chad, Ghana, Zambia, and Ethiopia. Georgieva announced that sub-Saharan Africa will gain another seat on the IMF’s board starting on November 1, 2024, to enhance representation. She stressed that the IMF’s programs on the continent strive to maintain a balance between fiscal discipline on one hand and growth, job creation, and poverty reduction on the other. Georgieva also emphasized Africa’s potential, citing its youthful, talented population as a critical asset to the global economy, particularly as Europe and Asia age.

SOURCE: DW

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.