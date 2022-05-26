Images Of Asamoah Gyan’s Alleged Ghc150,000 Customized Caveman Watch Surfaced

Ace Ghanaian footballer and former captain Asamoah Gyan and Caveman CEO Anthony Dzamefe, unveiled the first of three limited edition customized 24 Karat surgical steel watches from the globally endorsed Ghanaian-owned watch brand, Caveman Watches, at the launch of his book, ‘LEGYANDARY.’

The watch, first of the three watches dubbed “Golden 3 Legacy”, was presented at the Kempiski event. It is speculated to cost between GHC120,000 – GHC150,000 each for the three limited edition caveman watches.

The images of the watch which surfaced online is a 24Kt 3 surgical steel watch case, which shows the date of Gyan’s book launch, and a customized tourbillion movement featuring a 24Hr revolving jet and cowry. 

From the CEO of Caveman Watches’ twitter page @anthonydzamefe, a picture post reveals some watchmaking procedures, which feature Gyan and the founder of the watch brand, Anthony Dzamefe.

The watch features a cowry powdered constellation dial garnished with the Asamoah Gyan signature and a robust, luxurious handmade leather strap. The watch was displayed in a lavish piano wood box signed by Baby Jet.

According to an insider, the watch was handmade in collaboration with Asamoah Gyan and Kels Media to immortalize his legacy in conjunction with the launch of his book, “LEGYANDARY.”

The Watch was displayed at the book launch to the admiration of President Akuffo Addo, footballer Adebayor, businessman Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong and others at the star-studded book launch. It is admirable to see a Ghanaian-owned watch brand, a first of its kind, making such great strides in the global luxury watch industry to rival the already well-known luxury brands.

