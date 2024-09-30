ILI-South African Centre of Excellence to Issue Inaugural Lifetime Impact Award to Judge Ann Claire Williams (RET.)

The ILI-South African Centre for Excellence (ILI-SACE) is delighted to host a Gala in honor of Judge Ann Claire Williams (Ret.), who will be presented its inaugural ILI-SACE Lifetime Impact Award on Thursday October 17, 2024. The event will take place at Jones Day in Washington, DC.

The ILI-SACE is a Johannesburg-based affiliate of the International Law Institute in Washington, DC. Established in 1997, the ILI-SACE promotes legal and judicial reform and conducts extensive training for business, government, and legal practitioners across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Judge Williams is the Chairperson of the ILI-SACE’s International Advisory Board. She has long been a trailblazer advancing the rule of law in Africa and heads Jones Day’s Africa rule of law initiatives. Her unwavering commitment to promote the effective delivery of justice worldwide, particularly in Africa, has led her to collaborate with judiciaries, attorneys, NGOs, and the U.S. Departments of Justice and State to provide guidance and conduct training programs globally. Judge Williams has served on numerous judicial committees and was the first person of color to become an officer of the Federal Judges Association, serving as both treasurer and president. She chaired the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary from 2021-2024. She recently received the ALM Lifetime Achievement award and the ABA Presidential Citation for her extraordinary contributions.

The Gala is an opportunity to support and celebrate our global network of lawyers, change-makers, advocates, and partners who strive daily to enhance legal protections in Africa and hear about Judge Williams’ significant contributions to justice in Africa and beyond. The program will feature Hon. Loretta E. Lynch, Former Attorney General of the United States, as the Special Guest.

The ILI-SACE is very grateful to Jones Day, the main sponsor of this event, and very close supporter of our efforts over the many decades of activities on the African continent.

Please find more information about the event on our website. Kindly RSVP (via the “Event” tab) by October 4, 2024 given the high interest in the event. We look forward to seeing you on October 17!