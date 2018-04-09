Why ‘Ignorance’ Can Help in Business

How many of us have become reluctant in pursuing a dream or even an opportunity due to its overwhelming nature? For many of us, it’s not necessarily because our dreams are beyond our reach but because the size of our dreams scare and therefore paralyse us. Yet, truth be told, all civilization as we know it today will be but a myth had it not been for men and women just like you and me who decided to challenge the status quo and turn the fiction in their minds into the reality we now call our modern world.

So why does ignorance sometimes come in handy in business? Well, the serial entrepreneur Mr. Fred Balasu, said it all when he stated in an interview I was privileged to have with him, and I quote “Sometimes in business, the truth is that, (sometimes) ignorance helps.” He advises that instead of allowing the magnitude of our goals weigh us down, we should rather focus on solving each challenge as they confront us. This approach, I believe is crucial for any venture worth undertaking.

I’m of the opinion that, challenges and successes ought to be viewed as twin brothers, for what is success without a challenge? What is victory without a battle? The bigger the challenges one overcomes the bigger the successes one acclaims. Randy Pausch, an illustrious son of the American soil rightfully said and I quote “The brick walls are there for a reason. The brick walls are there to give us a chance to show how badly we want something. Because the brick walls are there to stop the people who don’t want it badly enough.”

If you ever have a dream as big as Martin Luther’s or as small as waking up a little early each morning , then remember that within you lies the ability to get those brick walls tumbling down.