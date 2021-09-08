IFE NKILI is a multimedia digital arts festival and a celebration of the beauty of Black culture, identity and heritage through the creativity of Black women. Curated by Chin We, a British-Nigerian award-winning visual artist, IFE NKILI is a ground-breaking festival funded and supported by the Arts Council England.
Chin We has selected 17 Black women creatives from around the world in this immersive digital festival showcasing artistic and creative expression; including world-renowned poet Yrsa Daley-Ward, author Elizabeth Okoh and photographer Wasi Daniju.
Taking place on the 14th of October, the festival aims to deconstruct the societal limitations and perceptions of Black women in art, photography, music, film and literature and will be presented in the form of an ongoing continuous performance as each artist follows on seamlessly from each other. The event will honour these Black women artists in a way that has rarely been seen in the digital landscape.
By hosting IFE NKILI during UK Black History Month Chin We is intentional about highlighting the work of Black women artists and uplifting their voices in a world that often erases them. Reminding us all of how black women and the art they create is for the community, society and the world at large. In Chin We’s words “I adore the human experience – we are all that we have.”