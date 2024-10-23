Idris Elba Plans to Relocate to Africa to Support Film Industry

British actor Idris Elba plans to relocate to Africa within the next decade to support the continent’s growing film industry. The 52-year-old, who is behind projects to build film studios in Tanzania’s Zanzibar and Ghana’s Accra, aims to help Africans tell their own stories through film. He intends to live in the parts of the continent that have burgeoning movie industries, including Accra, Freetown, and Zanzibar, and lend his expertise and experience to their growth. Elba, who has strong African roots, emphasizes the need for Africans to be central to the filmmaking process—from production to distribution. He believes this shift will change global perceptions of Africa, moving beyond stereotypes of trauma and conflict. Despite the challenges in Africa’s film industry, Elba is optimistic that with proper investment and government support, the sector can thrive.



SOURCE: BBC

