Idia Aisien Is Serving Supermodel Vibes In Polo Avenue Campaign

Feature / October 15, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

2021 is undoubtedly the year of Idia Aisien. 

Her debut as “Nneka” in Nollywood favourite, “Nneka the Pretty Serpent” is being viewed worldwide on Netflix. She is also starring in another lead role in the movie “Bad boys and Bridesmaids,” which is now out in cinemas nationwide.

And now, the award-winning TV Host, Actress, Model and Philanthropist has achieved yet another milestone: She has been handpicked by Polo Avenue as one of its select few brand influencers for an exclusive partnership.

Check out these stunning photos from the debut campaign, as Idia shines in world-renowned luxury brands like Hermes, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Amina Muaddi and more.

