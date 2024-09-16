IDEMIA Smart Identity celebrates the right to be visible and supports International Identity Day 2024

IDEMIA Smart Identity (www.IDEMIA.com) today launches a multi-channel marketing campaign to join other industry leaders in raising awareness for International Identity Day. The purpose of establishing September 16 as International Identity Day is to underline the fundamental importance of identity. This day is highly symbolic, as it aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 16.9, which aims to provide a legal identity for everyone by 2030.

International Identity Day’s 2024 theme—celebrating the right to be visible—is an important reminder that what some may take for granted remains out of reach for 850 million people worldwide: individuals who still lack a legal identity, rendering them invisible to society.

IDEMIA Smart Identity’s campaign features a diverse group of employees, making themselves visible as advocates working toward the goal of providing identity for all. Under the headline “I am visible – are you?” IDEMIA Smart Identity’s team members seek to remind everyone that a trusted, legal identity empowers individuals and fosters inclusion, protection, and freedom.

“At IDEMIA Smart Identity, all our teams work tirelessly to achieve our mission of supporting governments in providing a trusted, legal identity for everyone. Supporting the International Identity Day campaign resonates deeply with our values, and we have been doing so for many years. Whether through our collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Nigeria on their event for this day, or through our marketing campaign featuring volunteers from our own workforce, we all stand united behind this mission—not only on September 16, but every day through the work we do,” explains Olivier Charlanes, Senior Vice President of Middle East and Africa at IDEMIA Smart Identity.

