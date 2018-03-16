ICD Committed to Private Sector in Cote d’Ivoire Through Direct Investments

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) is a multilateral development financial institution and is part of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group.

ICD has financed projects in agriculture, construction, education, finance, fishing, health care & pharmaceutical, oil & gas, real estate, technology, telecoms, trading, transportation, power generation and has made investments in over 30 member countries.

ICD’s activities are centered on four strategic focus areas: