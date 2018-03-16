ICD Committed to Private Sector in Cote d’Ivoire Through Direct Investments

ICD hosted at its HQ a delegation from Cote d’Ivoire composed of 40 entrepreneurs, the Ambassador of Cote d’Ivoire in Saudi Arabia, the President of Chamber of Commerce of Cote d’Ivoire the Vice president of the Confederation of Corporation of Cote d’Ivoire. The B2B Meeting was an opportunity for ICD and the Ivorian delegation to exchange on the opportunities of doing business in Cote d’Ivoire. ICD re-emphasized its commitment to support the private sector in Cote d’Ivoire through Direct Investments, Investments in dedicated Funds and through Line of Financing to financial institutions operating in Cote d’Ivoire.
The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) is a multilateral development financial institution and is part of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group.
ICD has financed projects in agriculture, construction, education, finance, fishing, health care & pharmaceutical, oil & gas, real estate, technology, telecoms, trading, transportation, power generation and has made investments in over 30 member countries.
ICD’s activities are centered on four strategic focus areas:
- Developing Islamic financial channels in order to create multiplier impact.
- Providing advisory services for establishing Islamic finance windows and converting conventional financial institutes into Islamic organizations.
- Providing finance for investments in high impact sectors and helping governments by providing advisory services in privatization, Sukuk issuance, and structuring project finance deals.
- Improving its partnership with IDB Group and other MDBs and heavily leverage internal and external partners to go beyond its own resources.