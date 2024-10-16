ICC Prosecutor Renews Investigation into Eastern Congo Crimes

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor, Karim Khan, has announced that he will renew an investigation into alleged crimes in eastern Congo. The investigation will focus on alleged crimes committed in North Kivu province since early 2022. Eastern Congo is home to over 120 armed groups, which seek control of the region’s abundant mineral resources. Some of these groups carry out mass killings of civilians, resulting in one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises. The ICC’s investigation follows a 2022 request by Congo’s government to probe crimes committed in North Kivu by armed groups. In a statement, Khan said that his investigation will examine all actors involved in the violence without bias to any particular group. The ICC has previously convicted three rebels for crimes in Congo. One of these, warlord Bosco Ntaganda, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder, rape, and sexual slavery.



SOURCE: AP NEWS

