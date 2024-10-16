ICC Prosecutor Renews Investigation into Eastern Congo Crimes

By / / Top 10 News

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor, Karim Khan, has announced that he will renew an investigation into alleged crimes in eastern Congo. The investigation will focus on alleged crimes committed in North Kivu province since early 2022. Eastern Congo is home to over 120 armed groups, which seek control of the region’s abundant mineral resources. Some of these groups carry out mass killings of civilians, resulting in one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises. The ICC’s investigation follows a 2022 request by Congo’s government to probe crimes committed in North Kivu by armed groups. In a statement, Khan said that his investigation will examine all actors involved in the violence without bias to any particular group. The ICC has previously convicted three rebels for crimes in Congo. One of these, warlord Bosco Ntaganda, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder, rape, and sexual slavery.

SOURCE: AP NEWS

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.