Hugh Masekela, South Africa’s Father of Jazz

Jazz legend Hugh Masekela first picked up a trumpet in the 1950s: a time when the colour of his skin meant he was no more than a second-class citizen in his own country, South Africa.

Over the following decades, he would become known around the world for both his music and his role as an anti-apartheid activist.

Songs like Soweto Blues would provide the soundtrack of the movement.

By the time of his death at the age of 78 – almost 30 years after the fall of white minority rule – he was revered as South Africa’s Father of Jazz.