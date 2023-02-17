Huawei has launched smart photovoltaic (PV) solutions for all scenarios of the African residential market at the Solar Power Africa Conference 2023 held in Cape Town, South Africa.

At the press conference announcing the launch, Xia Hesheng, President of Huawei Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa Region, said that Huawei was releasing three residential solutions: Power-M, LUNA, and the high-end luxury solution.

Xia said, “The three residential solutions will help users cope with daily challenges such as load-shedding, which are prevalent across the region. Meanwhile, the residential market faces some challenges such as user experiences, mixing manufacturers, quality, service, efficiency, and aesthetics.”

Xia noted that “Huawei is focusing on “4T” Technologies (Watt/Heat/Battery/Bit), this will drive the residential PV scenarios with high quality products that are not only aesthetically pleasing but products that offer high quality system level solutions that integrate digitalisation and intelligence into the PV industry.”

Over its 25 years of operating in Sub Saharan Africa, Huawei has built a deep understanding of the region’s energy and technology requirements. “We supply smart photovoltaic (PV) solutions for all scenarios in the African residential market, committed to bringing clean energy to every home.”

Nick Lusson, VP of Huawei Smart PV Sub-Saharan Africa Region, gave an overview of the features and advantages of the three residential solutions at the launch.

Power-M is a high-quality power supply system for multi-scenario applications, flexible for use in apartments, houses or large villas. “Huawei has demonstrated its aesthetic design skills as always, by bringing to consumers a sleek design energy system with the ultimate aesthetics. Thanks to the all-in-one and modular design, the inverter and battery are perfectly integrated, consumers can flexibly choose the number of battery modules to expand the capacity from 5kWh to maxim 45kWh whenever they want. The Power-M supports seamless switchover between multiple energy inputs, such as solar, grid, and generator. In order to provide a better home usage experience, Power-M has a fan-less construction with sleep-grade noise, the operation sound level is less than 29dbm. The unique plug and play design makes for an easy and quick installation in around two hours,” he said.

LUNA is an intelligent power system integrating smart power generation, smart power storage and smart power consumption. With the Huawei smart module controller, the homeowner can maximise the roof installation capacity, resulting in between 10-30% more panels installed. The smart module controller can also significantly increase solar power generation by improving efficiency by 5-30%. “To ensure the safety of installers and roof usage, the module-level shutdown function provides a safer roof voltage. The intelligent battery storage, ESS, can provide 10% more usable energy with the built-in optimiser in each battery module,” Lusson explained. The LUNA AI system can accurately predict photovoltaic power generation and household electricity consumption under different climate scenarios based on big data learnings of weather and electricity consumption habits. Using the FusionSolar APP, consumers can remotely monitor and manage LUNA anywhere anytime.

“What’s more, Huawei brings high-end solutions to large villa owners. Thanks to the one-stop solution and premium service, the end users can enjoy an ultimate user experience for a fully integrated luxury power generation villa,” Lusson explained.

Huawei and its local partners concluded the launch with a with Huawei smart photovoltaic (PV) solutions for all scenarios of the African residential market, together committing to bring green energy into every home and creating a better life experience for the people of Africa.