It’s the time of small weddings and intimate gatherings. But just because your special day is a small one doesn’t mean that it won’t be memorable. Here are five ways to make your small wedding a big deal.
- Splurge on your location
With a smaller guest list, many couples will find that they have more money to spend elsewhere. So, why not splurge a bit and choose a dream destination? Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge is the most exciting hotel to open in South Africa in recent months. Suspended over the Sabie River in the heart of the Kruger National Park, Kruger Shalati Train on the Bridge is truly a unique hotel offering. Accommodation is housed inside a restored and reimagined train permanently located on top of the historical Selati Bridge. Those wanting to get married here would need to book all 24 rooms – and what an experience this would be for guests! Should couples prefer a bush wedding, there is no need to take the venue exclusively, but there will be a set-up charge involved. There are also various incredible honeymoon packages on offer that include accommodation, all meals, soft drinks and house wines, two game drives and so much more.
- Keep things private and elope
If you’re not interested in having any guests at your wedding and you just want to make it a private affair, then consider eloping. You don’t even need to go far – simply plan a secret wedding at a location of your choice and enjoy your day together. You could use any money that you had planned to use on your wedding, on your honeymoon instead. Hotels such as Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront offer great honeymoon deals and the perfect location. There are stunning ocean views from the rooms, a private balcony for romantic sundowners and an on-site spa where couples are able to get in some relaxing couple’s treatments.
- Record it all for lasting memories
If you can’t invite everyone you really want to your wedding, then be sure to hire a photographer and videographer to capture the day so that you can share it with loved ones afterward. Calvin Fisher of Pandabomb Media, a photography and videography service in Cape Town, says that couples almost always regret not having a videographer on their wedding day.
“Of all the things that couples wish they had, they often think back and wish that they had captured their special day on video. Video is such a great way to package an occasion such as a wedding and it’s something that you can rewatch every year on your anniversary to remind you of the occasion.”
- Live stream the ceremony
Live streaming has become popular in the last two years. Create a live event on your platform of choice and stream the ceremony for those who you weren’t able to have at the wedding or are unable to attend. You could even take it one step further and send them a little treat box to enjoy on the day of the wedding.
- Add your personality to the day
With smaller weddings, it’s easier to add your own personality to everything on the day. If you and your partner are gin and tonic people, then have a small G&T station or perhaps you would like a pizza station or a donut wall. With larger weddings, these small touches add up really quickly, but now that you have decided to have a smaller affair, it might be within your budget to add these unique touches to your day.