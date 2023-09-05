How to Help Africa’s Economy Grow so it can Trade with the World on Better Terms?

The answer is simple: Africa needs to craft its own solutions to solve its problems. It starts with the promotion of a mindset of self-reliance. There’s no better way of expressing that self-sufficiency than creating innovative financing solutions to fund projects that could lead to sustainable economic growth in all the continent’s 54 African countries. Standard Bank strongly believes in Africa’s potential and wants to drive her growth forward. Our destiny is tied to our continent. If Africa thrives, we prosper. For this reason, we are committed to play our part in making sure that Africa grows and delivers on its potential. As a bank, we offer banking and other monetary expertise for free to African governments to use to reform their economies. Another important aspect of doing things differently is for African countries to work a lot closer to find solutions to common problems.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM