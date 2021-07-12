How to Create and Capture Value from Innovation

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi is a Nigerian Technology expert and the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).
Abdullahi graduated with Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi State, Nigeria and was Massachusetts Institute of Technology trained as MIT Sloan strategist and has over fourteen years of working experience in Information Technology operations, business transformation and solution architecture, across both private and public sectors.
