How Thutmose Went From Nigeria To Taking His Sound International With The SpiderVerse Soundtrack

Today, the singer, songwriter, rapper known as Thutmose released his second single from his upcoming EP. ‘Ambience’ which samples Apple Music’s Up Next Artist Koffee’s ‘Raggamuffin’. The beautiful music video takes you inside Thutmose’s head but you need to know a little background on Thutmose to understand why Thutmose feels like he’s dreaming.

Last week in London, Bankulli (Associations with Beyonce, KanYe West, D’banj) sat down with Thutmose and manager Alec Udell to interview Thutmose about his homecoming trip to Nigeria, which he is planning for this December.

Born near Ijebu, outside of Lagos, Thutmose moved to Brooklyn at the age of 8. His debut ‘Man on Fire’ mixtape featured vocals from Erykah Badu to Pink Sweat$ and more. Thutmose actually lit himself on fire for the cover art to show fans that no matter what chaos is around you in life, you have to remain calm and collected.

In December of 2018, Thutmose was the only independent artist featured on the SpiderVerse soundtrack which featured Post Malone, Swae Lee, Nicki Minaj etc. For those of you not familiar with the term ‘independent’, that means Thutmose was the only song chosen to be in the movie without a major label backing him.

Before these first looks however, Billie Eilish heard Thutmose’s Kendrick Lamar ‘Humble’ freestyle and decided to take Thutmose on her debut headline tour. Thutmose was also seen performing with Scott Storch on a helicopter pad in his VEVO documentary and got flown down to Miami to record his single ‘Wipe Me Down’ with Tory Lanez. Thutmose explained to his fans via text message: ‘don’t let no one make you feel crazy for dreaming big, people looked at me crazy when I use to spill all my ideas, just keep doing you and never stop dreaming’

It’s clear that Thutmose isn’t letting anything get in the way of accomplishing his dreams. He was spotted last week in London with Nigeria’s Next Rated Winner Rema and Thutmose has big plans to end the year.

We are excited to see Thutmose get inspired by his African Roots with the sounds he infused into ‘Ambience’. Thutmose is taking his live show to Europe (London, Berlin, Paris & Berlin) next month!