Earning money online has never been more accessible and more diverse than today, especially now that almost everything can be done online. Most jobs that do not require physical labor can be done online in a more efficient, convenient, and profitable way. The next generation of SA workers is now made up of people who have embraced this new method of work and are also utilizing the opportunity of how to make money online.
Here are the most popular ways that the younger generation is doing to make money online:
- Trading the markets
While this can be the most difficult of all ways to earn money online, it is also the most rewarding. It has changed the lives of many people, making them richer than they could ever dream of. However, trading is also very risky, bankrupting those who venture too early in the game without knowing anything about its nature.
There’s no limit to how much can be earned in trading the markets. With more processes embracing the convenience of being online, more online brokers can serve those who are interested in trading. Easy equities is one of the most popular trading platforms in South Africa.
- Buying and selling domain names
Buying and selling internet domain names is like flipping properties. The profitability is huge, especially for those who have done their research on the most sellable domain names. Domain names in South Africa are sold at around R30, which is good enough for anyone who wants to try.
- Investing in cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrencies are very popular today, especially to the tech-savvy younger generations. Making money from them is like investing in the stock market, except that cryptocurrencies are virtual assets that are largely unregulated. They can be several times riskier than the stock market, but can also be more rewarding and profitable.
People interested in trading cryptocurrencies register in a special exchange designed for trading digital tokens. Learn more about how to buy bitcoin in South Africa.
- Online Teaching
Teaching English or other topics is a profitable job that many consider part-time work to earn more money. English proficiency plays a big role in this online job since English online teachers are often paid more compared to those who teach other subjects in SA.
- Digital Freelance Work
Now that most people are indoors, there’s no better way to showcase talents than through online freelance services. The amount to be earned depends on the skill, experience, and type of work needed. Writers, graphic designers, web designers, accountants, teachers, and translators are some of the in-demand jobs online.
Websites like Fiverr and Clickworker offer gigs for people who can do small services for a small fee. These tasks are often doable in less than an hour, so they’re ideal to do during idle times.
- Be a Video Creator
YouTube video creators are earning a lot of cash, especially those who regularly make quality content. The length of content and the number of subscribers and viewers are what video content creators fight for to make their channel profitable. Ads also contribute to the potential amount that can be earned in creating useful, likable, and attention-grabbing videos.
- Online testor (test websites/apps)
Website testers can earn money by visiting and evaluating the websites of different companies. Online stores and corporate websites are the usual clients who look for testers to stress test their sites and look for bugs and errors. Useability, user-friendliness, and user interface are graded by testers which companies consider in making their websites better.
Earning money online has become so profitable and effective that it’s slowly replacing traditional office work as the new norm. All that’s needed is a computer and a stable internet connection and it’s possible to work on almost everything that does not require physical labor. Because of the convenience and earning potential of doing online work, the next generation prefers doing this kind of job to going to offices.