How Our Environment Is Increasing Breast Cancer Risk In Kenya

By Elizabeth Wasunna, General Manager, AAR Healthcare

Breast cancer is now the most common type of cancer in Kenya, accounting for over 16% of all cancer cases. In 2020, nearly 6,800 women were diagnosed, compared to about 5,985 just two years earlier. Unfortunately, the number of deaths is rising as well, with over 3,100 women losing their lives to breast cancer in 2020. Many of these women are young, mostly between the ages of 35 and 45, right in the prime of their lives.1

When talking about breast cancer, we often focus on lifestyle choices or genetics, but an overlooked factor is our environment. The air we breathe, the water we drink, and the products we use daily can contribute to the rising cases of breast cancer. It’s time we brought this aspect into the conversation.

Many everyday chemicals, known as endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), interfere with our hormones and increase the risk of breast cancer. These EDCs2 are found in common items like plastics, pesticides, and personal care products. As Kenya industrializes and urbanizes, our exposure to harmful chemicals has grown. Improper waste management, especially in urban areas, has led to harmful substances contaminating our water, soil, and air. In agricultural regions, the widespread use of pesticides affects not only farmers but also entire nearby communities.

Air pollution is another factor. Research shows that long-term exposure to polluted air, particularly fine particulate matter (PM2.5), raises the risk of breast cancer. Cities like Nairobi, with their increasing populations and traffic, are experiencing higher levels of air pollution, putting women in these areas at greater risk.3

Urban living introduces more challenges for women’s health. In Nairobi and Mombasa, many women already face unhealthy diets, limited physical activity, and chronic stress, factors well-known to contribute to breast cancer. But what’s often overlooked is how urban environments also expose women to more pollution and industrial chemicals.

Take Nairobi, for instance. The city’s rapid growth has led to poor air quality and widespread water contamination. Plastic waste and industrial runoff pollute rivers and water systems. These pollutants often go unnoticed but can have devastating long-term impacts on women’s health. In rural areas, the story is slightly different, yet equally concerning. Pesticides linked to cancer are used extensively in farming, affecting not just farmers but entire communities through contaminated soil and water.4

While addressing environmental risks is critical, early detection remains one of the most effective tools in reducing breast cancer mortality. Empowering women with access to screening methods is essential.

Breast self-examinations can help women become familiar with their bodies, allowing them to detect any unusual changes. Clinical breast exams during routine checkups can also identify abnormalities early, even in women without symptoms. Mammograms are the most reliable method for early detection, often spotting cancer before symptoms arise. For women with higher risk, due to genetic predispositions or environmental exposure, advanced imaging such as MRIs can provide detailed insights and catch cancers that might be missed by mammograms.

Incorporating these screening practices into everyday healthcare and raising awareness about the importance of early detection can significantly improve survival rates. Early detection saves lives, and by making it routine, we can reduce the devastating impact of breast cancer in Kenya.

Given the alarming rise in breast cancer cases and the link between environmental factors and cancer risk, it’s time we take action. Kenya has made some progress through initiatives like the Ministry of Health’s breast cancer pilot program in Nyeri County, which focuses on early detection and diagnosis. However, that’s just one piece of the puzzle. We must also address the environmental triggers driving this rise in breast cancer cases.

Stronger regulations are needed to reduce exposure to harmful chemicals. Stricter controls on pesticide use, improved waste management, and better monitoring of air and water quality could greatly lower the risks. Additionally, public health campaigns should raise awareness about these environmental hazards so that women know how to protect themselves.

Healthcare providers can also play a crucial role. When women come in for breast cancer screenings, doctors should consider the environmental factors they’ve been exposed to, especially if they live in high-risk areas. This personalized approach can help with early intervention and prevention, ultimately saving lives.

Breast cancer is no longer just a medical issue; it’s a public health crisis influenced by the environment. Addressing pollution and chemical exposure is essential if we want to reduce breast cancer rates and protect future generations. We can’t afford to wait. Stricter environmental policies, greater corporate responsibility, and a healthcare system that prioritizes both treatment and prevention are urgently needed. By acting now, we can reverse these alarming trends and give Kenyan women the future they deserve, one where breast cancer is less common, and the environment no longer silently threatens our health.

Sources

1 World Health organization. Cancer Kenya 2020 profile.2020

2 Endocrine Society. Endocrine – Disrupting Chemicals and Breast Cancer. 2022

3 Environmental factor. Increasing evidence links air pollution with breast cancer. 2021

4 Susan G Komen. Research table: Blood organochlorine levels and breast cancer risk