How Investing In Maternal And Child Health Fuels Prosperity For Women, Young People And Children In Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa faces the highest rates of maternal and child mortality globally, with around 70% of maternal deaths occurring in the region.

Investments in maternal and child health yield substantial economic returns, as well as saving lives, with estimates suggesting that every dollar invested can generate $20 in economic benefits.

Technological advancements and innovative health interventions, such as community health worker training and targeted treatments, have significantly reduced maternal and child mortality.

Sub-Saharan Africa faces the highest rates of maternal and child mortality worldwide. Despite a 34% global decline in maternal mortality by 2020, this region still accounts for around 70% of these deaths, according to the United Nations, with 545 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births.

The Lancet Commission on Investing in Health projects that investments in maternal and child health could generate up to $3.8 trillion in global economic benefits by 2035, driven by improved health and productivity.

At present, every two minutes, a mother dies from preventable childbirth complications and every minute, a child under five succumbs to avoidable diseases on this part of the continent.

Global actors and national governments must urgently prioritize and invest in critical areas of maternal and child health to ensure a prosperous future where mothers and children thrive.

Maternal and child health in Africa

From the Millennium Development Goals to the Sustainable Development Goals, the stark reality of maternal and child health outcomes in Africa remains a pressing concern. Factors such as limited access to quality healthcare, inadequate infrastructure, poverty and sociocultural barriers exacerbate the problem. A shortage of skilled healthcare workers and essential medical supplies further hinders efforts to improve health outcomes.

The persistent nature of these challenges underscores the urgent need for comprehensive strategies and substantial investments to enhance maternal and child health services across the continent. Addressing these issues is not only a moral imperative but also a critical step towards ensuring a healthier and more prosperous future for sub-Saharan Africa.

Amidst these challenges, we have witnessed remarkable innovations addressing the regional maternal and child health gaps. Investments in community health worker training programmes in Ethiopia, Liberia and Kenya have empowered local healthcare providers, enhancing their ability to deliver quality care.

Technology and advanced data systems have revolutionized healthcare delivery, enabling more efficient monitoring and management of health services. Modern surveillance systems, capable of determining the causes of death for babies, children and mothers, have provided critical insights that inform targeted interventions.

These advancements are crucial steps towards bridging the healthcare divide and improving outcomes for mothers and children across the continent.

Why scale maternal and child health investment

Investing in maternal and child health yields profound benefits for women, translating into significantly improved health outcomes. Comprehensive maternal health programmes have proven to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity, enabling women to enjoy healthier lives.

These investments also open doors to enhanced economic opportunities and empowerment, allowing healthier women to engage more fully in the workforce, pursue education and drive growth in their communities.

Innovations, including Heat-Stable Carbetocin for postpartum haemorrhage prevention in low-resource settings such as Sierra Leone, highlight the impact of targeted interventions that save lives. Kangaroo Mother Care and enhanced emergency obstetric care in Siaya, Western Kenya, are other examples that underscore the transformative power of localized health interventions.

These efforts improve maternal outcomes and boost health awareness, equipping women with the knowledge and resources to make informed health decisions. Such advancements ultimately contribute to a more educated and health-conscious society.

Prioritizing investments in child health supports the priorities of the African Union’s (AU) Agenda 2063, as these investments yield profound and far-reaching benefits and safeguard the future of our children and youth. Thus, it aligns with the AU’s aspiration to rely on the potential offered by African people, especially its women and young people and care for children.

Enhanced healthcare services such as sexual and reproductive health education and early interventions driven by data have dramatically reduced child mortality rates, as evidenced by programmes that strengthen healthcare systems and improve access to essential services. Beyond saving lives, this reduction fosters healthier physical and cognitive development in children.

Additionally, improved health interventions can lead to better nutrition and fewer developmental delays, which, in turn, enhance educational outcomes. As children become healthier and more capable, their academic and personal prospects improve, setting the stage for Africa’s more prosperous and resilient future.

“

Prioritizing maternal and child health means we care for our women and children and are committed to securing a brighter, more prosperous future for Africa’s women, young people and children.”— Sampson Kofi Adotey, Associate Director of Communications, CHAMPS Network, Emory Global Health Institute

Unlocking economic growth

Government, private sector and philanthropic investments in maternal and child health are critical for saving and improving lives. They also offer significant economic returns for nations and their partners as they harness the demographic dividend to propel a prosperous continent.

According to the World Health Organization, every dollar invested in maternal and child health can generate a return of $7 in economic benefits, driven by reduced healthcare costs, increased productivity and healthier future generations.

Improved health outcomes also contribute to economic growth, with the United Nations noting that each additional year of education for girls, often due to better maternal health, can boost women’s earning potential by 20%.

Additionally, current global spending on family planning – amounting to $4 billion – has already resulted in savings of $5.6 billion in maternal and newborn health services, showcasing the economic and healthcare benefits of these investments.

These compelling figures highlight the immense value of public-private partnerships in advancing maternal and child health and demonstrate their potential to drive social and economic progress.

In sum, the case for investing in maternal and child health is a critical strategy for driving prosperity across Africa, where nearly 630 million years of healthy life are lost every year due to preventable diseases, causing a net loss of more than 2.4 trillion dollars. The continent’s current challenges in maternal and child mortality underscore the urgent need for comprehensive and innovative solutions to accelerate our progress towards reducing maternal, newborn and child mortality.

From the Millennium Development Goals to Agenda 2063, the focus on enhancing health outcomes remains paramount. It’s time to increase our investments and save lives while reducing maternal and child mortality. These investments can deliver significant economic returns on every dollar invested by nations.

Prioritizing maternal and child health means we care for our women and children and are committed to securing a brighter, more prosperous future for Africa’s women, young people and children.

Source: World Economic Forum