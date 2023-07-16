How Hollywood Can Do Better in Telling African Stories                                    

After long being ignored at the global box office, Africa is increasingly finding itself the subject of new films, some of which have even ascended to blockbuster status. While it bodes well for the further development of African stories, not all storytellers have done the due diligence to present Africa in its most authentic light. A point worthy of note regarding the use of African accents in Hollywood that filmmakers frustratingly fail to understand or even acknowledge is that not all African accents sound the same. The Nigerian English accent is hugely different from the South African accent. The Kenyan accent sounds nothing like the Ghanaian tongue.

