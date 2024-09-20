How Can the International Community Protect Civilians Caught in Sudan’s Civil War?

Sudan’s civil war, ongoing for almost 18 months, has left nearly 25 million people in need of humanitarian aid. The United Nations fact-finding mission to Sudan has called for an independent force to protect civilians amid the ongoing violence. Sudan had a peacekeeping presence until early 2024, but efforts to deploy a new mission faced obstacles, with both sides of the conflict denouncing the call. While the UN would need consent to sanction a peacekeeping mission to the country, some stakeholders have argued it is not required, given the Sudanese authorities’ role in 2021’s coup. Nevertheless, deploying a full-scale peacekeeping mission is unlikely. However, targeted protection could be feasible, such as creating “green zones” for displaced persons and aiding humanitarian access. A potential option includes an African Union-led mission, supported by the UN, to monitor rights violations and provide security to the country’s civilians.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION