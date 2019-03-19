How Africa’s Young CEOs Are Rebuilding The Future

Ever wondered what more than 2 000 of the world’s most powerful under 45-year-old CEOs from 93 countries discuss when they gather? Find out in this special.

CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/
CNBC Africa is an African television network for Sub-Saharan Africa. It was launched by CNBC and Africa Business News LTD on June 1, 2007. CNBC Africa is headquartered in Sandton, Johannesburg.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR