Home Business Business How Africa’s Young CEOs Are Rebuilding The Future March 19, 2019 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Ever wondered what more than 2 000 of the world’s most powerful under 45-year-old CEOs from 93 countries discuss when they gather? Find out in this special.RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORClimate-Smart Solutions Promote Peace In South SudanThe Rise And Rise Of Equatorial GuineaInnovative Sustainable Business: A Three Trillion-Dollar OpportunityKenya’s Marginalised Say Nothing For Us, Without UsAssessing Africa’s Readiness For The Fourth Industrial RevolutionDon’t Ignore Zimbabwe349,587FansLike28,421FollowersFollow1,047SubscribersSubscribe Africa Top10 News March 18, 2019 Recent PostsDeath Toll In Mozambique Cyclone, Floods Could Surpass 1,000 – President March 19, 2019How Africa’s Young CEOs Are Rebuilding The Future March 19, 2019Top Diving Spots In Africa March 19, 2019Climate-Smart Solutions Promote Peace In South Sudan March 19, 2019The Rise And Rise Of Equatorial Guinea March 18, 2019