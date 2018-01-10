How Africa’s 10 Richest Women Got That Way

According to studies done by the UN, the economic participation of women is necessary and valuable to the health and wealth of any economy.

When more women actively participate in the economy, faster growth is experienced. Not only do the lives of women and their families change for the better (with equal pay and equal opportunities, which is currently still a problem worldwide), but also, business benefits from the impact and influence of women. Companies with just three or more women in senior management functions score higher in all dimensions of organisational effectiveness.

Considering this, Africa can take pride in the success of women business leaders and entrepreneurs on the continent. They have made strides in making the continent a better place to live in, and they are inspiring change in culture and perception about women leaders.

Here are ten women from the continent who not only inspire with the wealth they’ve been able to generate for themselves and their communities but also with words of wisdom that help in building a successful career.