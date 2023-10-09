How African Designers Brought Identity and Craft to Milan Fashion Week SS ’24                       

African designers definitely made a splash at the recent Milan shows for spring and summer 2024 collections. While a variety of established and up-and-coming brands graced the catwalk, a common thread was a focus on embracing African-ness and fine craftsmanship. Johannesburg-based artisans like Hannelie Bekker of Wrapt Knitwear made all the lightweight deconstructed tops. There was also Stephanie Bentum’s handmade wool felt textiles, inspired by the stars and galaxies. The SA Marbling Company reimagined their Suminagashi technique with natural ochres and lake pigments that explore intergalactic origins. The upcycling label, Nutcase, created signature Viviers chains made from reclaimed aluminium cap lids.

