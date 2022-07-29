How Africa Will Be Affected by the IMF’s New Strategy

Top 10 News / July 29, 2022 / 1 minute of reading / By

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved its first gender strategy, adapting to the evolving needs, challenges and priorities in member countries. The gender strategy has four pillars: Empowering IMF staff with access to relevant gender-disaggregated data and modelling tools to conduct policy analysis; setting up a robust framework to ensure that macro-critical aspects of gender are integrated in IMF country work based on an even handed approach across membership countries and creating a supportive internal organizational structure; strengthening collaboration with external partners to benefit from knowledge sharing and peer learning, leveraging complementarities, and maximizing the impact on the ground and efficiently utilizing resources allocated to gender by realizing economies of scale and avoiding duplication of effort. It will certainly have consequences for Africa too.

SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here