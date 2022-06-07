Anyone who has stayed at a hotel or two in their life will know that one small detail can make or break your stay. Whether it’s the hotel fluffy robe, service that goes the extra mile, life’s little comforts, or high-speed internet, there are just certain things that we expect from hotels. And not having them can be a bit of a buzz kill… Here are five hotel amenities and services to check on before you check-in.
That special treatment
Many people book into a hotel for a special occasion and will note this on their reservation. So, if they show up and the hotel hasn’t gone to any great lengths to acknowledge the occasion, it can be a real downer.
Be sure to be clear about your occasion upfront and if you are staying in a big-brand hotel, they are sure to go the extra mile. In fact, Lyal De Goede, Assistant Front Office Lead Creative at Radisson RED Cape Town notes that their hotel staff loves a special occasion so if you’re celebrating an anniversary or birthday, or simply want to treat your significant other, let them know! “If you mention that it’s your birthday, wedding anniversary or that you’re doing something special for your partner, we’ll gladly step in,” says De Goede. You can also ask the staff at some hotels to prepare a romantic turndown in the room – complete with rose petals, bubbly and chocolates so definitely check whether this is a service they offer.
Strong wifi
In a world of working from anywhere, there is nothing more frustrating than showing up to a hotel and finding that the wifi network is as slow as a sloth. Some hotels offer faster wifi at an additional cost, so be sure to ask about this on arrival.
And if you are a hotel owner or manager reading this, please offer the best wifi that you can afford. Slow wifi is often more annoying than no wifi at all as it slows down productivity for those who are trying to work from your establishment. Good internet options are also a major selling point for business travellers so high-speed internet is a win-win for the guest and the establishment.
Complimentary beverages
A large number of people enjoy starting the day with a cup of coffee or tea. This doesn’t change when you stay at a hotel. If you’re due to check into a hotel anytime soon, check up on what they offer in their rooms. Is it a Nespresso machine? Perhaps you prefer instant coffee. If they don’t already have it as a standard option, you can ask your hotel for a kettle in your room ahead of time and they are more than likely to accommodate you. Additionally, it’s important to remember that not all water is free so if you see bottled water in your room, check to see if it’s complimentary or not.
Many power outlets
From our phones to watches to laptops and tablets – there’s always something that needs power. And not all outlets are the same. Contact your hotel ahead of time to see how many power outlets the room has and, importantly, what type of power supply they have. If your laptop uses a two-pronged adapter, but the room only has three-pronged outlets, it would be good to know this ahead of your stay. This way, you can pack an additional adapter if the hotel doesn’t provide what you need.
Breakfast options
As the most important meal of the day, there is a lot of pressure to get breakfast right. Some hotels don’t offer breakfast as a complimentary option or their options are small. To avoid disappointment, take a look at what you can expect for breakfast ahead of time. You might be surprised – the hotel may offer a legendary breakfast buffet spread such as what you can find at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront. Or it might be a bit smaller. You don’t necessarily need to change hotels because of breakfast, but at least doing this will manage your own personal expectations when it comes to breakfast.
And there you have it – five things to contact your hotel about before you are due to arrive. This will help you decide on whether you want to stay there or not, and it’s a great way to ensure that you have those creature comforts while you’re away from home.