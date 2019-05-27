Hosted Buyer Registration Open For East Africa Tourism & Hospitality Expo 2019

Hosted buyer registration for East Africa Tourism and Hospitality Expo (EATHE) 2019 is now open!

It is with great pleasure we would like to re-introduce to you the East Africa Tourism and Hospitality Expo 2019 that will be held at Ushirika Grounds Moshi, Kilimanjaro, Tanzania from 22nd to 24th November 2019. We would like to invite you to participate at the event as a HOSTED BUYER.

East Africa Tourism & Hospitality Expo (EATHE) 2019 is the largest travel expo in East Africa, offering the ideal platform for B2B meetings between leading African producers and top start-up global buyers.



EATHE 2019 will be a platform which connects all stakeholders for each to capitalize on the opportunities for their own success. The event is estimated to engage at least 400 exhibitors and 3000 attendees from the travel industry regionally and globally. 700 of the attendees are trade visitors (buyers), specifically regional and international hosted buyers of which 200 are start-up buyers. The EATHE 2019 also brings you a special workshop on Certified Autism Travel Professional (CAT) Program training for operators. This been a new segment in Africa tourism, it is really an ideal opportunity to learn, engage and not to miss.



Highlights for EATHE 2019:

High satisfaction rates for exhibitors and buyers with many participants in attendance

Over 400 exhibitors will participate in 2019

20 International Hosted Media

FAM trips in 8 different parts of Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda

35 trade partners participating in the extensive hosting program

Matchmaking system at the expo & Event app

CAT Program training and presentations

Welcome Cocktail function for Ministry delegation, Hosted Buyers, Exhibitors & sponsors

150 Media and Association Partners.

Major stakeholders from tourism and hospitality industry from different African countries and globally will be participating and visiting the expo. As one of key stakeholders in the industry your participation and presence will be an added value to the event and will be highly appreciated.

To attend the expo as a Hosted Buyer please fill the form in the link below:

Having submitted the form, the review team will qualify the application and revert shortly after on next steps. For further assistance or in case of any queries please do not hesitate to contact us at:

Cell: +255 717109362, Email: sales@mikonospeakers.com; Web: www.mikonoexpogroup.com