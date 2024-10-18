Horn of Africa Faces New Threats Amid Egypt-Ethiopia Feud

Tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia have escalated in the Horn of Africa, raising concerns over potential proxy wars. Egypt has deepened its involvement in the region by arming Somalia and deploying troops there, aligning with Somalia after Ethiopia signed a controversial port deal with Somaliland. This deal, which saw Ethiopia recognize Somaliland’s independence, angered Somalia, which considers Somaliland part of its territory, leading it to seek Egypt’s support. Egypt, long at odds with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, is now preparing to deploy 5,000 soldiers as part of a multinational force in Somalia. Ethiopia, meanwhile, formalized its recognition of Somaliland and strengthened ties with the breakaway state. The growing regional instability, combined with tensions in Sudan, Eritrea, and Djibouti, heightens the risk of proxy conflicts. Both Egypt and Ethiopia are urged to reconsider their strategies, with calls for de-escalation to prevent further destabilization of the region.



SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

