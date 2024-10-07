Honoring The Heroes Of Education

By Sunil Taldar

Today, on World Teachers’ Day, we come together to celebrate the invaluable contributions of teachers across the globe. This year’s theme, “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage,” emphasizes a challenge that is both critical and urgent ensuring every child has access to quality education guided by dedicated and empowered educators.

We deeply appreciate the pivotal role that teachers play in shaping our future. They are the backbone of society, equipping our children with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to navigate an ever-changing world. Teachers are not just instructors; they are mentors, role models, and catalysts for innovation and change. Indeed, for effective learning to take place, there must be committed, trained, and motivated teachers in the value chain.

The Power of Education

Education is the cornerstone of societal growth and individual empowerment. It unlocks opportunities, breaks the cycle of poverty, and drives economic progress. At the heart of this transformative power are teachers—dedicated professionals who inspire curiosity, nurture creativity, and instill confidence in the next generation.

However, teachers are often faced with daunting challenges, including resource constraints, large class sizes, and limited access to technology and training. Despite these obstacles, they show resilience and commitment to their students, often going above and beyond their call of duty.

At Airtel Africa, we believe in the power of education to change lives, and we are committed to supporting teachers and students across the continent. Through our initiatives, such as the “Airtel Africa Free Education” program in partnership with UNICEF, we are providing millions of children with access to free, quality digital learning content. We understand that technology can be a great enabler in education, bridging gaps in access and enhancing the learning experience.

We are also proud to support teachers by providing digital tools and training that help them adapt to the evolving needs of 21st-century classrooms. Our goal is to empower educators with the resources they need to deliver effective and engaging learning experiences. Since the launch of the Airtel Africa-UNICEF partnership, we have trained over 15,000 teachers across Africa-and an additional 8500 will be trained in the 3rd year. In general terms, we have so far connected 1900 schools to the internet and zero rated 28 websites connecting nearly a million children across 13 of our markets with access to digital education, once a luxury only affordable to the more privileged.

Empowering the Educators of Tomorrow

Investing in teachers is not just about recognizing their hard work but about equipping them for the future. We need to prioritize teacher training, professional development, and access to technology. By investing in our educators, we invest in our children’s futures and, ultimately, in the prosperity of our nations. As stated above, we have invested significant resources in training and up-skilling teachers to make them better enable to discharge their responsibilities to their students.

Governments, private sector partners, and communities must work together to create supportive environments where teachers can thrive. It’s imperative that we address the teacher shortage, enhance working conditions, and offer continuous professional development opportunities. It’s imperative that teachers are purposively considered in planning and budgeting for education being a critical component of the ecosystem. As the world continues to develop technologically, teachers must be empowered to cope with the emerging complexities and become future proof to deliver on their personal objectives and collective obligations to the students and their parents.

A Call to Action

As we celebrate World Teachers’ Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to supporting teachers and ensuring they have the resources, respect, and recognition they deserve. Teachers are the architects of our future, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they are equipped, empowered, and inspired.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all teachers for their dedication, passion, and tireless efforts. You are the heroes of education, and today, we honor you. Let us continue to work together to create a world where every teacher feels valued, every student has access to quality education, and every community thrives through the power of learning. We will continue to build on our commitment to supporting the various governments and institutions to improve the lives of teachers and indeed the standards of teaching and learning.

Sunil Taldar is the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa.