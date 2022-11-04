Memorandum of Understanding establishes Helint as Honeywell’s East African channel partner.

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and Helint have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide customers with components, maintenance and upgrade services for Honeywell solutions. The collaboration will bring Honeywell’s latest technologies and world-class customer service support to customers in eastern Africa.

Commercial fixed-wing and helicopter operators, private owners and government agencies will have access to Honeywell’s latest technology and support through Helint, allowing for improved availability of Honeywell spares and an increased range of services offered in the region. This will reduce downtime for regional helicopters and fixed-wing platforms and improve flight readiness and safety through world-class maintenance programs.

As part of the Honeywell official channel partner program, Helint will provide access to the latest technologies, upgrades, obsolescence plans and maintenance service plans. Under the terms of the understanding, Helint will ensure that Honeywell solutions are supported to the best standard. Some of the solutions covered in the understanding are Honeywell’s IntuVue RDR-7000 Weather Radar System, Aspire 200 Satellite Communication System and Maintenance Service Plan (MSP).

“We are excited about our collaboration with Honeywell Aerospace as a channel partner for the greater East African region,” said Mandeep S. Osahan, managing director at Helint. “Africa is an emerging and fast-growing market. With this synergy between Helint and Honeywell, our customers will be able to receive an improved customer experience through local sales and after-sales support, translating into a prompt value-added service and overall customer savings as a contributor to business growth.”

“Honeywell is proud to welcome Helint as an official channel partner and to extend our support in the region,” said John Guasto, vice president, defense and space international, Honeywell Aerospace. “A collaboration with Helint reflects our commitment to increase our customers’ local and regional access to Honeywell technology and expertise through a global network of trusted service providers.”

For more information on Honeywell’s channel partners, visit aerospace.honeywell.com