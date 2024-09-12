Historic Tripoli Mevlevi Lodge Transformed into a Cultural Center with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency’s (TİKA’s) Support

The building, which had fallen into disrepair due to flooding from the Abou Ali River in Tripoli and the civil war in Lebanon, was restored by TİKA and returned to its original appearance.

In 2024, renovation work was completed on the Mevlevi Lodge in Tripoli, which had been declared the Arab Capital of Culture for that year, to prepare it for its new role. After addressing the wear and tear caused by natural conditions, the lodge was handed over to the Mevlevi Trustee to function as a youth and cultural center.

Visited by Evliya Çelebi

Founded in 1619 by Ali Pasha of Samsun as a center of knowledge along the pilgrimage route, the Mevlevi Lodge was visited by the renowned traveler Evliya Çelebi in 1672. He described it as “a delightful structure surrounded by lemon, citrus and rose gardens, with dervish lodgings overlooking the river.”

